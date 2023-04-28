Sikkim CM’s Gesture of Kindness: Fulfilling a Kid’s Dream of a Superbike in New Delhi

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), is known for his humble approach towards people from all walks of life. He is often seen interacting with people of all ages, from roadside eateries to farmers, school-going children, and elderly citizens. His down-to-earth attitude has made him stand out from others.

Recently, a heart-warming incident was captured on camera during one of his visits. He visited DKK Bhawan in New Delhi, where a small child was undergoing treatment. During his visit, he interacted with several other patients of all ages who were also there for treatment. During his interaction with the child, he promised to gift him a superbike.

The next morning, the Chief Minister arrived at DKK Bhawan with the child’s dream superbike and an oxygen concentrator apparatus for the child’s treatment. The gesture was heart-warming and touched the hearts of many. It is such moments that make the Chief Minister of Sikkim stand out and endear him to the people.

