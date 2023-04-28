Soorja Pancholi Aquitted In Jiah Khan Death Case On 2013

On Friday, a special court in Mumbai acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of charges related to the 2013 suicide of fellow actor Jiah Khan. Jiah, known for her roles in films such as “Housefull,” was found dead in her home on June 3, 2013. Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was accused of abetting Jiah’s suicide based on a six-page letter allegedly written by her, which was seized by the Mumbai police during their investigation.



However, due to a lack of evidence, the court found Sooraj not guilty of the charges. He was present in court with his mother at the time of the verdict. Sooraj was initially arrested in June 2013 and charged under Section 306 (abetment to suicide), but was released on bail in July of the same year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.