Salman Khan Residence Firing Case : Accused Dies In Hospital Having Tried Suicide Attempt

Mumbai , 01 May : A tragic turn of events unfolded on Wednesday when one of the individuals accused in the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence made an attempt on his own life while in police custody.

Identified as Anuj Thapan, aged 32, he allegedly provided weapons to two shooters involved in the gunfire near Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai.

Reports indicate that Thapan tried to take his own life while under police supervision. Despite immediate medical attention at Mumbai’s GT Hospital, his condition remained critical and he passed away shortly after the incident.

Thapan, along with another suspect named Sonu Subhash Chander, aged 37, was apprehended by the Mumbai Police on April 25. The shooting incident occurred on April 14, wherein two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra around 4:51 am. Thankfully, Khan was unharmed during the attack.

Following the shooting, the alleged shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were captured by Mumbai Police in Gujarat’s Bhuj. Subsequently, Thapan and Chander were arrested based on information provided by the detained shooters regarding their involvement.

Authorities have taken serious action against the accused, invoking the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with further developments expected as the authorities delve deeper into the matter.