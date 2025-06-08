48 Stranded Evacuated from Chaten in Ongoing Airlift Operation.

Pakyong, June 08 (IPR): In a coordinated response, a total of 48 individuals were airlifted from Chaten to Pakyong today, including 28 stranded civilians and 20 army personnel.

Among the 28 civilians were local residents, including 3 minors, along with tourist taxi drivers and government officials, who had been stranded due to ongoing disruptions in the region.

A special helicopter sortie was deployed for the mission by State Government ensuring immediate relief and safe evacuation of those affected by the ongoing challenges in the region.

Simultaneously, the second sortie of the day continued the air evacuation effort with the transportation of essential supplies for Indian Army personnel stationed in Chaten. On its return, the MI-17 helicopters brought back 20 army personnel to Pakyong, further streamlining the ongoing support operations.

From DIO Pakyong