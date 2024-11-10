Gujarati Family Holds Unique Funeral for 12-Year-Old Car, Over 1,500 Attendees Join

In a heartwarming yet unconventional event, a family from Gujarat’s Amreli district bid a grand farewell to their beloved 12-year-old car with a full-fledged burial ceremony. The event, held on the family’s farmland in Padarshinga village, Lathi taluka, attracted a crowd of approximately 1,500 people, including religious figures and spiritual guides, turning it into a memorable community gathering.

The car, a Wagon R, was more than just a vehicle for the Polara family; it was a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. Sanjay Polara, who runs a construction business in Surat, shared that the car had played a pivotal role in the family’s success. “I bought this car nearly 12 years ago, and it brought immense prosperity. Our business flourished, and our social standing improved. Instead of selling it, we decided to give it a samadhi as a tribute to the luck it brought us,” Polara explained.

Videos of the event went viral on social media, showcasing the elaborate rituals performed. The car, adorned with garlands and floral decorations, was gently pushed into a 15-foot-deep pit. The family conducted traditional puja, showering the car with rose petals as priests chanted mantras. To further honor the vehicle, attendees performed garba around it.

The farewell ceremony reportedly cost around ₹4 lakh, which included a lavish feast for all attendees. Polara also announced plans to plant a tree at the burial site to commemorate the car’s legacy. The unique event left a lasting impression, demonstrating the family’s deep emotional connection to the car and their gratitude for the role it played in their lives.