CM attends First Yuva Bharosa Sammelan 2024

Pakyong, February 29 (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang graced the Yuva Bharosa Sammelan, organised by Department of Personnel, at the public ground of Rangpo today.

The day was earmarked for issuing temporary appointment orders and memorandum of appointment to 11000 temporary government employees and recently established 24,000 government employee positions who have been employed for four years or more, marking a significant milestone in their careers.

The event aimed at recognising and supporting the youth of the region, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the temporary government employees who have recently been regularised.

Led by the Chief Minister, the Yuva Bharosa Sammelan puts great emphasis on creating job opportunities and regularising employment for eligible individuals. This proactive approach aligns with the broader objective of fostering economic stability and uplifting the workforce, ultimately leading to an improved standard of living.

In his message the Chief Minister extended warm congratulations and directed the newly regularised employees and newly appointed employees, to work with utmost sincerity for the state, assuring them that their retirement will far surpass their current positions. Addressing the issue of irregular pay scales, the Chief Minister reassured the newly regularised employees that their pay scales will be adjusted following the 6th pay commission in 2026.



Highlighting various employment opportunities in sports and entrepreneurship, the Chief Minister drew attention to the Sikkim Premier League, which provides aspiring football players with opportunities, and INSPIRE SIKKIM, which offers employment prospects for the youth of Sikkim.

He also added that very soon a new post of Aapda Mitra will be created under Disaster Management Department, where these employees will be posted in each gram panchayat. This initiative aims to enhance disaster preparedness at the grassroots level, ensuring that communities are well-equipped to respond effectively to any emergencies that may arise.

On the other hand, in the Education Department, posts such as Senior Administrative Assistant and Junior Administrative Assistant have been created to support teaching in schools.

These positions play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of educational institutions by providing logistical support to students.

In conclusion, he urged all the newly appointed individuals to seize the moment and showcase their abilities and dedication to their respective roles.

Mr Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed and regularised government employees in his address. He commended the Chief Minister’s hands-on leadership style, which deeply engages with the needs of the citizens.

Mr Rinzing Bhutia, Secretary, Department of Personnel, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for his unwavering commitment to the process of regularisations and appointments. During his address, he took the opportunity to provide clarification on the term “temporary” as stated in the appointment letter, highlighting that it refers to the probationary phase mandatory for all newly appointed government employees, with the rules applying uniformly to all. He emphasised the importance of this period in assessing the competence and work ethic of the newly employed staff.

Also in attendance at the event were Madam Krishna Rai, Mr Arun Upreti, Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Mr Sangay Lepcha, Deputy Speaker, Mr Indra Hang Subba, MP Rajya Sabha, Mr DT Lepcha, MP Lok Sabha, Mr. Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Area MLAs, former MLA’s, Chairpersons, Advisors, Secretaries, Zilla Panchayats, Mayor, Panchayats, Senior Officers, and government officials.

Report from DIO Pakyong