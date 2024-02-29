ATGM field firing was conducted at Teesta Field Firing Range from 20 Feb to 28 Feb 24.

Gangtok, 29 February : More than 1500 pers from various units of Infantry and Mechanised Infantry Battalion participated in the command level training exercise.

The firing was conducted under the aegis of Trishakti Corps and more than 260 missiles were fired with an aim to achieve the target of One Missile One Tank

The firing was conducted keeping in view the tactical scenarios on the battlefield in which tanks have got a major role. The Annual Eastern Command Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) detachments fired from various modes that they might have to adopt based on tactical situation.

These included firing from various vehicles including the recently inducted indigenous Light Strike Vehicle and firing by ground-based detachments. Engagement of targets by detachments inserted by Helicopters was also practised.

The firing was witnessed by GOC, Trishakti Corps. He applauded the troops for their professional excellence and operational readiness and exhorted them to gain excellence in this important weapon

Source Pro Defence Guwahati

