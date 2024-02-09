Sikkim Landmark Notification : Job Regularization Completing Four Years In Service For Temporary Employees

Pakyong, 9 February (IPR): Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai, attended the State-Level Temporary Employees’ Convention organised by Department of Personnel at Public Ground, Rangpo, today.

The day also witnessed the presence of Mr Arun Upreti, Speaker Sikkim Legislative Assembly (SLA); Deputy Speaker SLA, Cabinet Ministers; MLA’s; Zilla Adhakshyas and Upadhakshyas; Chairpersons; Advisors; HODs from various departments; and along with employees from various line departments.

In his address to the gathering, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang made the following important announcements during the programme:

1. The government will ensure that the regularised employees will receive their orders in a fast-track manner. He directed the Department of Personnel and all departmental heads to ensure this.

2. A total of 32 Assistant Professors were handed over regular orders today. 64 additional posts of Assistant Professor will be filled up under the UGC norms.

3. All the temporary employees regularised as per the notification issued today will be regularised in the existing post and will receive the corresponding scale.

4. The injustice done by the 5th Pay Commission of 2016 will be compensated by the 6th Pay Commission of 2026. The 6th Pay Commission will give high impetus to the temporary employees who are being regularised at present.

5. All temporary workers under Sikkim Organic Mission possessing COI will be brought under the fold of the Agriculture Department and will subsequently be regularised as per the norms.

6. Temporary workers under vocational centres possessing COI will be brought under the Education Department and further regularised as per norms.

7. All Assistant Professors who were handed over the Memorandum of Appointment in 2018 will be regularised.

8. Ward Attendants under the Health Department who have completed 10 years of service and have passed Class X will be promoted to suitable posts.

9. The honorarium/salary of MG-NREGA Barefoot Technicians will be enhanced to Rs. 10,000.

10. Honorarium of Probationary Sanskrit teachers will be enhanced to Rs. 18,000.

11. The government will consider further enhancements to the salaries of Pandits.

12. The government will restore the Old Pension Scheme.

13. Regularisation of Temporary Employees with Benchmark Disabilities with a minimum of 2 years of service.

14. Three posts have been created under State Level Nodal Agency (SLNA), Forest and Environment Department, Government of Sikkim.

15. Land donors shall be provided with temporary employment initially for a period of 3 years and will be regularised on the completion of their tenure.



He emphasised that the government has positively affected and empowered the lives of youth, women, employees, students, and farmers through revolutionary schemes and programmes.

He encouraged everyone to support the government’s vision of a ‘golden and prosperous Sikkim.

The Chief Minister concluded his address by congratulating the employees of State Government and urging them to work hard and diligently to serve the people of Sikkim.

Mr Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, during his address commended the Chief Minister for his exemplary work and also congratulated the employees for their regularisation of service.

Likewise, Mr. GT Dhungel, MLA Tadong, emphasising the importance of education in accelerating development. He then urged everyone to work with utmost sincerity for the welfare of Sikkim.

Earlier, Mr Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary, DOP, in his welcome address,outlined the outstanding programmes implemented by the present government to enhance the welfare of government employees.

He also underlined the government’s introduction of sabbatical leave, which allows temporary workers to take three years off. Currently, around fifty temporary employees have taken leave.

During the programme, representatives from various departments shared their experiences and extended their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the regularisation of their services.

Furthermore, various associations felicitated the Chief Minister for his overarching support in ensuring their progress and welfare.

The State Government is hereby pleased to amend the Notification No. 100/GEN/DOP dated 06/02/2020 as under , namely :-

“1. Services of temporary employees who are continuously serving in the State Government on Work-charged, Muster Roll, Adhoc, Consolidated Pay including Probationary Teachers of Education Department and those appointed under Centrally Sponsored Schemes viz. Anganwadi Workers, Anganwadi Helpers etc. for 4 (four) years or more in a particular post as on 31st Dec of every calendar year may be considered for regularization in the respective departments.”

Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme Of Government of Sikkim Employees Notification

1078 Job Creation Across All Departments Vide Notification Dated 08.02.2024 (See Below)