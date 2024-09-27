Chief Minister discusses land acquisition and development of roads and highways

Gangtok, 27 September (IPR) : Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay chaired a meeting at Samman Bhawan today with the senior officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) to address land issues affecting the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister received detailed briefings on various issues related to land acquisition and the development of roads and highways in multiple areas, including concerns over compensation and disputes.

The meeting explored potential solutions to streamline the process and examined specific cases that have slowed project progress, discussing strategies to mediate these disputes effectively.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of collaboration among the agencies and various line departments involved to facilitate infrastructure development while respecting the concerns of landowners and suggested a unified approach to solve grievances.

Chief Secretary, DGP, Secretaries of various line departments, District Collectors, Sub-divisional Magistrates, and other state government officials were also present during the meeting.