Sikkim’s Former Minister’s Body Recovered from Indo-Bangladesh River

Siliguri, 17 July: The lifeless body of veteran politician and pro-democracy revolutionist, Shri R.C. Poudyal, former Deputy Speaker and former Minister of Sikkim, has been found in Bangladesh.

Shri Poudyal had been missing since 7 July, after leaving his residence in Chota Singtam, Sikkim, stating that he was going to visit his elder sister. When he did not return by evening, his family began searching for him and filed a missing person report with the Pakyong District police the following day.

Following an intensive search operation led by the Sikkim Police, Shri Poudyal’s body was discovered in a river in Bangladesh. It is believed that his body was swept downstream by the Teesta River. The Bangladesh Police alerted the Cooch Behar District police in West Bengal, who then informed the Pakyong District police in Sikkim via Kalimpong District police on Monday evening.

Raju Nepali, founder of the NGO Daurs Express, and his team played a crucial role in the 24/7 search efforts, closely coordinating with the Pakyong District police and Shri Poudyal’s family.

Under the direction of the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), and with the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Karma Gyamtso Bhutia, a search team was organized to monitor the river stretch after receiving a clue that Shri Poudyal had been sighted in Rangpo the day after he went missing.

Shri R.C. Poudyal’s contributions to Sikkim’s political landscape and his enduring legacy will be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Golay poured his condolence in Facebook page, “I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the Late Shri R.C. Poudyal Jyu, a statesman and distinguished senior political leader who had served the Sikkim Government in various capacities, including as a Cabinet Minister, and was the leader of the Jhulke Gham Party.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray for the departed soul to rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!”