Capt Thapa’s Mortal Remains Brought To Hometown Lebong, Darjeeling

Darjeeling, 18 July : The mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa were brought to his hometown in Lebong, Darjeeling, on July 18. The Indian Army honored the fallen soldier with a ‘Gun Salute’ in the presence of his grieving parents.

A large number of Darjeeling citizens followed the convoy carrying his remains, paying their respects.

Captain Thapa and three other Indian Army soldiers lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, on July 15. Officials stated that the last rites for Captain Brijesh Thapa will be conducted by the Army on July 19.

The father of Army Captain Brijesh Thapa expressed his pride on Tuesday for his son, who was killed in action while fighting terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.

Colonel Thapa shared that Brijesh was a qualified engineer but chose to join the Army. “He was 27 years old and joined the Army five years ago,” he said. He mentioned that Brijesh last spoke to him over the phone on July 14.