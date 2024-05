Siliguri, 7 May : As per reports, a white private car with the license plate MH 14HD 4939 collided with a government NBSTC bus bearing the number WB 63 A 0306.

The incident occurred when the car was making a turn at the Airforce gate and unexpectedly collided with the NBSTC bus traveling from Islampur to Siliguri.

The driver of the car, a woman, sustained injuries in the accident. Fortunately, the deployment of the airbag prevented her from suffering serious injuries during the collision.