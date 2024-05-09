News

Newborn Baby Girl Found At Isolated Compound in Shivmandir Area

News Desk
Siliguri, 9 May : In the Shivmandir area, a distressing discovery shook residents and passersby as the cries of a newborn baby girl echoed through a vacant compound. Concerned individuals immediately began searching the vicinity, guided by the repeated cries. Their efforts led them to a red polythene bag emitting the poignant sounds of the infant’s distress. Upon closer inspection, they uncovered the fragile form of a newborn nestled within. Promptly following the incident, authorities initiated an investigation into the matter.

