Bungee Jumping Successfully Trialed for the First Time at Singshore Bridge, West Sikkim

West Sikkim marked a thrilling milestone as bungee jumping was successfully trialed for the first time at the iconic Singshore Bridge. This bold step not only showcases Sikkim’s growing reputation as an adventure tourism hub but also adds an exciting new dimension to one of the region’s most breathtaking landmarks.

Perched near Pelling, the Singshore Bridge is the highest bridge in Sikkim and the second-highest suspension bridge in Asia. Stretching approximately 198 meters in length and rising over 100 meters above a lush, green gorge, the bridge connects the picturesque villages of Dentam and Uttarey.

It may be added here that the bridge is currently undergoing renovation to be transformed into a glass bridge. This successful trial marks a significant step forward in exploring its potential as a full-fledged bungee jumping destination,” said Adventure Tourism Joint Director Kazi Sherpa to TVS.

Sherpa added that this location is one of its kind in India and stands as the highest bungee jumping point, surpassing Uttarkashi. What makes it even more fascinating is that the jump takes off directly from a bridge — unlike Uttarkashi, where the takeoff is from a cantilever platform.

The team Bungee jumpers from Nepal finds their first trial fascinating, they said that it’s unlike any other Bungee jumping places they’ve carried Bungee jump.

With its panoramic views of rolling hills, cascading waterfalls, and vibrant valleys, Singshore has long been a favorite among nature lovers and travelers seeking serenity and scenic beauty.

Now, with the successful trial of bungee jumping conducted on Saturday by the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, the bridge is poised to become a magnet for thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts from around the globe. The initiative represents a significant step in promoting high-adrenaline tourism activities in the state.

As Sikkim continues to blend natural splendor with adventurous offerings, the introduction of bungee jumping at Singshore Bridge promises to elevate the region’s appeal and put it firmly on the map for global adventure tourism.

Sikkim Unveils First-Ever Bungee Jumping Facility at Singshore Bridge, A New Era of Adventure Tourism Begins

Gyalshing (IPR): In a landmark moment for Sikkim’s tourism sector, the state’s first-ever bungee jumping facility was officially inaugurated today at Singshore Bridge, Uttarey. Standing over 100 meters high and spanning 240 meters in length, Singshore Bridge is the highest bridge in Sikkim and the second-highest in Asia. It is currently being developed into a stunning glass-deck skywalk.

The event was flagged off by Area MLA-cum-Advisor to Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Mr. Sudesh Kumar Subba, marking the commencement of the Sikkim Rural Tourism Meet 2025 under Sikkim INSPIRES initiative.

The inaugural event witnessed three successful jumps, marking the beginning of a thrilling new adventure experience. With its breathtaking Himalayan landscape, this facility is expected to attract adventure enthusiasts from across the country and beyond, further enhancing rural and adventure tourism in the state.

Speaking at the press briefing, Mr. Sudesh Kumar Subba highlighted that the launch of bungee jumping at Singshore Bridge aligns with the government’s vision for promoting adventure tourism and creating new opportunities for local employment. He emphasized that this initiative will not only diversify Sikkim’s tourism offerings but also significantly contribute to the local economy by generating jobs and fostering community involvement. He further assured that the facility adheres to world-class safety standards, with internationally certified equipment and trained professionals ensuring a secure and exhilarating experience for all participants. He also informed that, after a training period, local youth will take over the adventure operations and the activity will be opened to all enthusiasts.

The event also featured briefings by Mr Tenzing Dorjee Denzongpa, District Collector Gyalshing and Mr Kazi Sherpa, Joint Director-cum-Principal IHCAE, Chemchey. It was attended by the ADC (Development), Gyalshing, SDM Dentam, BDO Dentam, senior officials from Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, stakeholders and adventure sports experts.