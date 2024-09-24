Pakyong SP Clarifies Allegations of Harassment at Rangpo Checkpost

Pakyong, 24 September: A Sikkim resident, Rupesh Rai, has accused the Sikkim Police of misconduct during a routine check at the Rangpo checkpost. In a video posted by Rai, who was travelling from Kalimpong to Sikkim on a two-wheeler, he claimed that a female officer stopped him and conducted an invasive strip search, which he found unexpected and humiliating.

In response to the allegations, Pakyong District Superintendent of Police (SP) Karma Gyamtso Bhutia held a press conference to address the incident. SP Bhutia explained that the police were acting on a tip-off about a potential drug smuggler matching the description of Rai’s vehicle. He emphasized that regular checks have led to numerous arrests and seizures, including drug and arms trafficking cases. Bhutia also noted that the police work tirelessly under challenging conditions to ensure public safety, and urged the public to understand the necessity of such checks.

Rangpo Police Release Footage of Incident On Intervening Night Liked To Rai’s Case