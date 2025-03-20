Stringent Action on Trade License Subletting: Sikkim Govt Issues Stern Warning

The Urban Development Department of Sikkim held a press conference to address concerns over the rampant subletting of trade licenses, particularly in Class-II bazaars and urban local bodies. The Minister emphasized that licenses issued to Sikkimese individuals are being rented out to non-Sikkimese people, raising security concerns given Sikkim’s strategic location as a border state. He warned that such practices would face strict legal action, especially considering the challenges in tracking individuals in the event of crimes.

The Minister pointed out that, under the 2014 amendment to the 2012 labour clause, license owners are prohibited from employing “muneems” (managers). The department plans to carry out extensive inspections and cancel sublet licenses that violate regulations. The Minister urged the public to stop subletting licenses and stressed the importance of Sikkimese people owning and running their businesses, rather than depending solely on white-collar jobs.

The Minister also announced that 190 hawker licenses, and 9,449 trade licenses have been issued so far. He highlighted that some license holders are illegally subletting government-allocated shops at higher rents, despite paying nominal fees themselves to the department. Additionally, the government will thoroughly inspect all relevant documents, including trade licenses and rent receipts, to ensure compliance.

The Minister clarified that while franchise shopping centers are permitted, tourism and hotel-related businesses found to be illegally sublet will face strict action. The department also plans to increase public awareness through loudspeaker announcements in market areas to ensure that no one can claim ignorance of the rules when enforcement begins.

Report By Lalit Dahal