Dzongu Phidang Bailey Bridge Damaged; Delayed GREF Repairs Disrupt Connectivity

The Dzongu Phidang Bailey Bridge, a crucial link for travelers to North Sikkim, has sustained significant damage, raising serious concerns about connectivity and safety. The General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), responsible for the bridge’s maintenance, is facing mounting criticism for its slow response in carrying out repairs. Despite repeated appeals and the strategic importance of North Sikkim as a border region, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) has yet to take decisive action to expedite restoration efforts.

Local residents are questioning the prolonged neglect of this critical infrastructure, urging authorities to prioritize repairs to ensure seamless connectivity. At present, only one alternative route remains accessible, managed by the Roads and Bridges Department. Initially intended as a temporary solution when other routes were blocked, this detour is now the sole operational pathway, adding to travelers’ difficulties.

The bridge’s damage has severely impacted transportation, posing challenges for both tourists and residents. Although an alternative route via Naga is available, its poor condition further hampers travel, exacerbating the situation. While authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage, no official timeline has been provided for the bridge’s repair and restoration.

The ongoing delay underscores the urgent need for swift intervention to restore this vital connection and prevent further disruptions to North Sikkim’s transport network.