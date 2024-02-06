CM lays foundation stone of Limboo Bhawan at Singtam

Gangtok, 6 February (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang graced the foundation stone laying ceremony of Limboo Bhawan at Singtam Bazaar today.

The programme was organised by Yakthung Tonjo Songjumbho.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MP Lok Sabha, and other dignitaries.

The Chief Minister at the very outset participated in a limboo ritual and ceremoniously laid the foundation stone of Limboo Bhawan, marking a significant milestone in community development.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to the Limboo community and the wider Sikkimese community, emphasizing inclusivity and unity. Additionally, the Chief Minister announced plans to construct Manghims and unveiled several other development initiatives, highlighting his commitment to the progress and welfare of the state. He reiterated that the local community and stakeholders should come forward and participate in the maintenance of infrastructures created by the Government. Further, the Chief Minister announced that the Government will construct a Limboo Bhawan and a Scheduled Caste Bhawan at Mangshila under Mangan District.

The Chief Minister in his address outlined the several initiatives taken by the Government in the past four and half years towards the development of Limboo culture, language, and heritage. He also highlighted various upcoming projects and developmental works initiated by the Government for the welfare of the Limboo community.

The organising committee expressed their profound gratitude to the Chief Minister for allotting the site for Construction of Limboo Bhawan at Singtam.

The Chief Minister was felicitated by the Yakthung Tonjo Songjumbho, Singtam for his unwavering support and relentless contribution towards the community and the people of Sikkim at large.

During the programme, several individuals who have made significant contribution to society in various capacities were felicitated.

Mr Jordan Lepcha, the recipient of the prestigious Padma Shree for 2024 was also felicitated on the occasion for his accomplishments as a bamboo artist.

The programme was neatly curated to showcase the cultural splendor of Sikkim.

– Report from DIO Gangtok