Woman From Darjeeling Sexually Assaulted and Beaten In New Delhi , 1 Arrested.

New Delhi, 7 February : A woman from Darjeeling was reportedly sexually assaulted by a 28-year-old man, who also poured hot lentils on her. The accused, identified as Paras Shahi from Uttarakhand, was apprehended by the police. He was employed as a cook at a dhaba in Delhi.

According to DCP (South) Ankit Kumar, the incident unfolded on January 30 at 4 pm when the police received a PCR call regarding a woman being assaulted. Law enforcement officials promptly responded, escorting the victim to AIIMS for medical attention.

During the investigation, the victim revealed that she met the accused through social media, and they subsequently developed a friendship.

In early January, she was scheduled to travel from Delhi to Bengaluru by train for a job opportunity as a house help, with a brief stopover in the capital. However, upon reaching Delhi, the accused persuaded her to remain and promised her employment. Consequently, she stayed with him in a rented accommodation.

The victim alleged that the accused began physically assaulting her shortly after, culminating in sexual assault and the incident involving hot lentils being poured on her. As a result, the accused faces charges under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), and 377 (unnatural offences).