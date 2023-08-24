Public demands death penalty to culprit in Matigara Schoolgirl murder

In response to the heinous killing of a young Nepali school girl named Divya Pradhan in Matigara on Monday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has declared a 12-hour shutdown in Siliguri today. As a result, various commercial activities, shops, and regular vehicular movement, excluding emergency services, have come to a standstill within Siliguri city.

The tragic incident occurred in an abandoned area believed to be Rabindrapally, where Divya Pradhan, a member of the Nepali community and a student, was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered. The accused in this case is a 22-year-old man named Mohammed Abbas, who hails from Matigara.

Giving details, DCP Abhishek Gupta told media that the person who allegedly attempted to assault and then killed her has been arrested , now is on 10 days police remand.

The news of this appalling incident has rapidly gained traction, sparking widespread condemnation against the perpetrator. Citizens from all walks of life have taken to the streets, venting their anger and holding posters bearing powerful messages such as “Justice for Divya Pradhan, Hang The Murderer.”

Report by Uma Sha TST