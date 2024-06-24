Sikkim CM Meets PM : Discusses Key Issues and Extends Invitation for Statehood Day Celebration

New Delhi, 24 June : Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House, New Delhi. During the meeting, CM Tamang congratulated PM Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory and expressed confidence in his continued leadership.

The Chief Minister extended gratitude for the Prime Minister’s support, especially following the Sikkim flash flood in October 2023. He highlighted several critical issues, including the demand for tribal status for 12 indigenous communities, the Limboo-Tamang seat reservation in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, and the anticipated visit of His Holiness the 17th Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorji to Sikkim.

CM Tamang also briefed the Prime Minister on the initiative to construct a multimodal corridor with an integrated checkpost at Chewa Bhanjyang between Sikkim and eastern Nepal. He presented the Post Disaster Need Assessment report, estimating a requirement of Rs. 3673.25 crore for recovery and reconstruction, and sought continued support.

Highlighting the strategic importance of NH-10, CM Tamang requested a permanent solution to its frequent disruptions and proposed that its maintenance be entrusted to a Central Agency like NHAI or NHIDCL. He also sought urgent intervention for the restoration of NH-310A, which connects Gangtok to the Indo-China border, following recent cloudbursts in North Sikkim.

A proposal to develop a Himalayan Railway Line between Bakrakote in West Bengal and Rorathang in Sikkim was also presented, along with historical correspondence dating back to 1917.

The Chief Minister applauded the Prime Minister’s environmental initiative, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,’ which promotes planting a sapling in honor of mothers. He announced that Sikkim would observe this initiative on July 7, 2024.

CM Tamang extended an invitation to PM Modi to grace the 50th Statehood Day celebration of Sikkim as the Chief Guest on May 16, 2025, which the Prime Minister graciously accepted.

MP (Lok Sabha) Shri Indra Hang Subba and MP (Rajya Sabha) Shri DT Lepcha were also present during the meeting.