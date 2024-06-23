Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang Meets Union Home Minister

New Delhi, June 23 (IPR): Earlier today, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang met with the Union Home Minister Mr Amit Shah at his office in the Ministry of Home Affairs, North Block, Central Secretariat, New Delhi.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, the Chief Minister congratulated Mr. Shah on being sworn in for a second term as Union Home Minister. He highlighted the remarkable progress achieved under Mr. Shah’s leadership and expressed aspirations for even greater accomplishments in the future.

The Chief Minister conveyed deep gratitude for Mr. Shah’s support following the devastating flash floods in Sikkim on October 3rd and 4th, 2023. He acknowledged the prompt release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund, which was crucial for immediate relief and restoration efforts.

Chief Minister also thanked the Home Minister for the swift assessment conducted by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team. He briefly discussed the Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) report, which outlines the funds required for comprehensive recovery. The report has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Emphasizing the need for continued support for the permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure, the Chief Minister requested the release of additional grants. He highlighted the importance of Mr. Shah’s leadership in rebuilding Sikkim and strengthening its resilience against future disasters.

MP (Lok Sabha) Mr Indra Hang Subba, MP (Rajya Sabha) Mr DT Lepcha, Chief Secretary Mr VB Pathak, and Secretary (Chief Minister’s Office) Mr SD Dhakal were also present on the occasion.

