Pangthang Jyoti Kidnap, Rape and Murder Case : Pritam Sharma Gets Life Imprisonment

Gangtok, October 30 : Fast-track court of Sikkim for the first time has achieved a big milestone by passing a judgement over the most talked about henious kidnapping, rape and murder case of school going girl child 11-years-old ‘Jyoti’ (Name Undisclosed).

On Monday accused Pritam Sharma on his 5th and final was produced before the POSCO Court where-in court convicted him in the case for which judgement passing was slated for 30 October. So, finally today Special Court of Judge KW Bhutia sentenced him rigorous life imprisonment.

Addressing the media, legal prosecutor Jyoti Subba provided insights into the recent sentencing of Pritam Sharma in the Pangthang Jyoti kidnapping, rape, and murder case. Subba detailed that Sharma’s conviction was reached after five hearings, resulting in multiple charges under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. Specifically, Sharma was charged under IPC Section 363 for kidnapping, which carries a 7-year sentence, and IPC Section 302 for murder, warranting life imprisonment. Additionally, under POCSO Act Sections 5J(4) and 5(m), Sharma was sentenced to life imprisonment to be served for the remainder of his natural life.

Subba shared that the prosecution advocated for the death penalty, reflecting the gravity of the crimes and the anguish caused to the victim’s family. However, the court ultimately decided against it, opting for life imprisonment.

On the other hand, the victim’s parents expressed deep disappointment with the judgment. They have aligned with the legal team in consistently pushing for the death penalty for Sharma, viewing it as the only adequate reparation for the loss of their young daughter.

Dynamics of Jyoti Rape and Murder Case

The enforcement and legal teams dedicated extensive efforts day and night to ensure a thorough investigation in the Jyoti rape and murder case, leaving no stone unturned. From the very first day, investigators meticulously gathered evidence, re-created the crime scene, and pieced together an accurate timeline of events. Sources indicate that the investigation was conducted with high precision, employing advanced techniques to handle the case with both technical and judicial rigor.

This comprehensive approach was crucial in strengthening the case against the accused, Pritam Sharma, ultimately leading to his conviction. The teams involved committed themselves fully to uncover every detail, showcasing the justice system’s dedication to ensuring accountability in such a grave matter.

Sources close to the Jyoti rape and murder case suggest that an appeal to a higher court by convict Pritam Sharma is highly improbable. Given the landmark nature of the case, which has been meticulously analyzed and handled with unprecedented thoroughness, any attempt to contest the sentence appears nearly impossible. The comprehensive investigation, evidence collection, and strong judicial handling underscore the robustness of the case, leaving little room for appeal.

This case stands as a pivotal moment in ensuring justice for such crimes, and experts indicate that the depth of the conviction makes it unlikely to be overturned or reconsidered by a higher court.