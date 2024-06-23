CBI Investigation Into Alleged NEET UG Examination Irregularities and Paper Leaks

New Delhi, 23 June : On Saturday, the central government directed the CBI to investigate claims of irregularities and alleged paper leaks in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses.

The government has initiated a CBI investigation into allegations of irregularities and misconduct during the NEET UG examination, emphasizing the importance of transparency and a thorough inquiry.

According to a statement from the Union Ministry of Education, reports of irregularities, cheating, impersonation, and malpractices prompted this decision. The ministry underscored the need for transparency in conducting exams and stated that after careful consideration, it has decided to refer the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation.

The ministry reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of examinations and safeguarding students’ interests, warning of stringent action against any individuals or organizations found involved.

The NEET-UG was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centers nationwide, with approximately 24 lakh candidates participating. The results, announced on June 4, were released ten days earlier than anticipated.

Following the release of results, concerns arose over alleged question paper leaks and malpractices, especially as 67 students achieved perfect scores, some from the same exam centers. Initial police investigations in Bihar uncovered irregularities and paper leaks, and some candidates publicly claimed receiving question papers just before the exam.

These allegations triggered protests in various cities and led to petitions being filed in several high courts and the Supreme Court.

Simultaneously, the CBI launched an investigation into the alleged paper leak of the UGC NET exam, held on June 18 and canceled two days later due to compromised integrity. The CBI filed an FIR on June 20 regarding this incident.

In response to the controversies, the Union Health Ministry postponed the NEET-PG exam scheduled for June 23, as well as the CSIR-NET, as a precautionary measure.

Amidst these developments, NTA Director General Subodh Singh was replaced on Saturday by senior bureaucrat Pradeep Singh Kharola. Additionally, a seven-member high-level panel led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan has been formed to assess the NTA’s operations and recommend reforms for exams.