Ganesh Rai and BP Bajgain told me to speak against ASKCBKS : Samsong Tamang

Most wanted criminal from Darjeeling, Samsong Tamang, was arrested on Wednesday in Bodhgaya through a joint operation by Sikkim Police and Bihar Police. He was later brought to Sikkim on Friday morning for further investigation.

During his detention, Tamang disclosed that he is a cancer patient and has two daughters. He expressed fear over the legal troubles he is facing due to his controversial remarks against the Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Sangh (ASKCBKS).

While being questioned by the media, Tamang made a shocking revelation, claiming that he was instructed to speak against ASKCBKS by two politicians—Ganesh Rai of the Sikkim CAP Party and Kurseong MLA BP Bajgain.