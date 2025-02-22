PCS and JUS Condemn Defamation and Harassment of Journalist Nirmal Mangar

The Press Club of Sikkim (PCS) and the Journalist Union of Sikkim (JUS) strongly condemn the ongoing harassment and defamation of veteran journalist Nirmal Mangar, who serves as the Editor of Sikkim Chronicle, by members of the Citizen Action Party (CAP) through social media platforms. The deliberate attempts to tarnish his reputation through defamatory cartoons, memes, and derogatory comments are unacceptable and an attack on the integrity of journalism in the state.

It has been observed that CAP members, including senior leaders, have actively shared and circulated these defamatory posts against Nirmal Mangar through their official social media handles. These actions appear to be a targeted attempt to malign a journalist who has been diligently covering various issues concerning the state. His recent reportage from the Rangpo police station, where he interviewed Samson Tamang, an accused in a communal hatred case, has been unjustly questioned. It must be emphasized that Mangar, as a journalist, has the professional responsibility to report on such incidents. The statements made during the interview were those of the accused himself, and no journalist can be held accountable for the opinions expressed by interviewees.

Additionally, accusations regarding how Mangar reached the police station at the time of the accused’s arrival are entirely baseless. Journalists rely on their sources to gather information, and many other media personnel had also inquired about the arrival of the accused. If Mangar had better access to information, it does not justify such targeted harassment.

The matter escalated further at Sadar Police Station, where CAP members, including their President Ganesh Kumar Rai, camped in protest. During this demonstration, certain CAP workers were heard shouting slogans against Sikkim Chronicle, the media house represented by Mangar. Despite this, journalists from the media house continued their duty by covering the protest objectively.

PCS and JUS jointly denounce these actions as an outright attack on press freedom and demand an immediate cessation of such defamatory activities against Mangar. As a respected journalist and an executive member of the Press Club of Sikkim, Mangar has been an asset to the media fraternity. PCS and JUS will not tolerate any further harassment or defamation directed at him. If CAP continues these actions, the entire journalistic community of Sikkim will stand united in protest.

Freedom of the press is fundamental in a democracy, and an attack on one journalist is an attack on the entire media fraternity. PCS and JUS urge CAP members to acknowledge their misstep and issue a public apology to Nirmal Mangar. Furthermore, any individual or group engaging in such defamatory actions must face appropriate consequences.

We reaffirm our commitment to protecting journalists’ rights and ensuring that media professionals can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or political vendettas. The press must remain free, and any attempt to stifle its voice will be met with unwavering resistance from the media fraternity.