24-Year-Old Fatima Khan Detained for Threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai police have detained Fatima Khan, a 24-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar in Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, in connection with a death threat made against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Authorities report that Khan, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, is believed to have mental health issues.

The threat, which surfaced on Saturday, November 2, involved a call received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control. The caller warned that Yogi Adityanath would face a fate similar to that of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique unless he resigned within 10 days. Yogi Adityanath, in addition to being the Chief Minister, is also the Mahant (Head Priest) of the revered Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh.

The reference to Baba Siddique alludes to the former Maharashtra minister and Ajit Pawar’s NCP leader, who was tragically shot dead on October 12 by three assailants, potentially affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This incident has heightened security concerns around public figures, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.