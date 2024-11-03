14-Year-Old Boy from UP Dies After Surgery to Remove 65 Foreign Objects from Stomach

Hospital officials confirmed that Aditya died due to an intestinal infection, likely resulting from swallowing these objects over time.

A tragic incident unfolded in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, as a 14-year-old boy named Aditya Sharma passed away just hours after undergoing a complex, nearly five-hour surgery at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

During the operation, doctors extracted about 65 foreign objects from his stomach, including batteries, chains, razor blade fragments, and screws. Hospital officials confirmed that Aditya died due to an intestinal infection, likely resulting from swallowing these objects over time.

Aditya’s father, Sanchet Sharma, a medical representative in Hathras, shared that the ordeal began on October 13 when Aditya complained of shortness of breath and discomfort, leading to a hospital visit in Agra. Over the following two weeks, his parents sought answers across four cities—Jaipur, Aligarh, Noida, and Delhi—hoping for an accurate diagnosis.

The Class 9 student, their only son, first visited a hospital in Jaipur after scans in Agra. Although he returned to Uttar Pradesh on October 19, Aditya’s breathing issues resurfaced, leading his parents to a hospital in Aligarh. A CT scan there indicated a “nasal blockage,” which doctors removed. However, by October 26, Aditya experienced severe abdominal pain, and an ultrasound in Aligarh revealed 19 foreign objects in his stomach. He was referred to Noida, where further scans uncovered 42 objects, prompting immediate intervention.

Upon reaching Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, doctors identified a total of 65 foreign objects, and Aditya’s heart rate escalated to a critical 280 beats per minute. Sadly, despite the exhaustive surgery, Aditya succumbed to complications later that night, leaving his family grieving the sudden loss of their only child.