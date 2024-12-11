MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba Pushes for Swift Action on Critical Road Projects in Sikkim

In a pivotal meeting today, Lok Sabha MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba met with Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Additional Director General Mr. George P. Cherian at the BRO headquarters in New Delhi. The discussion centered on the restoration and realignment of key roadways in North Sikkim, with a particular focus on the Toong-Naga stretch, Chungthang-Lachen road, and Zeema road—vital routes for the region’s connectivity and development.

BRO officials provided a detailed update on the progress of these essential projects, which aim to rebuild and realign roads severely impacted by natural disasters. Dr. Subba reiterated the urgency of completing these works, stating, “The restoration of these roads is a top priority for Sikkim. These routes are not only critical for the well-being of the people of North Sikkim but also hold immense strategic importance for our nation’s security.”

Another key topic was the proposed alignment of the double-lane road through Zuluk, a historic village along the Silk Route and a major tourist destination. Concerns from local residents about potential impacts on the scenic landscape were brought to the table. To address these issues, the BRO has promised to hold a follow-up meeting with Dr. Subba, during which detailed plans for the road’s alignment will be presented.

“I am confident we will find a solution that respects the concerns of Zuluk’s residents while ensuring the region’s development moves forward,” Dr. Subba assured. His comments highlighted the need to balance infrastructure growth with the preservation of Sikkim’s unique cultural and natural heritage.

This meeting reflects the ongoing collaboration between local leaders and central agencies to advance infrastructure projects while addressing public concerns. As the restoration work progresses, it symbolizes a broader commitment to sustainable development that aligns with the aspirations of Sikkim’s people.