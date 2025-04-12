MLA Kala Nana Expresses Strong Objection Over Garbage Dump at Banjhakri Falls

Daring MLA of Upper Burtuk, Kala Rai, has expressed serious concern over the unregulated dumping of a massive heap of garbage at the Banjhakri Falls area. She has called upon the concerned authorities to take swift and decisive action to address the issue.

MLA Rai stated that such mismanagement not only tarnishes the natural beauty of the location but also adversely affects the region’s tourism prospects. Accusing the relevant departments of negligence, she emphasized the need for accountability and proactive governance.

After conducting an on-site inspection, the MLA publicly demanded that both immediate cleanup measures and a long-term waste management plan be implemented without delay.

According to her, carelessness at a prominent tourist spot like Banjhakri Falls could severely damage the state’s image. She urged the Environment Department, Gangtok Municipal Corporation, and Tourism Department to coordinate effectively and enforce strict waste management protocols.

Key Highlights:

– Massive accumulation of garbage at Banjhakri Falls

– On-site inspection and objection by MLA Kala Rai

– Demand for immediate action and a long-term waste management plan

– Warning of negative impact on tourism and environment