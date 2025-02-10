ICAR-NRCO Invites Applications for Orchid Planting Materials in Sikkim

Pakyong : The ICAR-National Research Centre for Orchids (ICAR-NRCO), Pakyong, has announced the dissemination of orchid planting materials to farmers, growers, and beneficiaries in Sikkim. The initiative is part of various government schemes, including NEH, SCSP, and TSP.

Interested individuals can apply through the online Google Form available on the official ICAR-NRCO website ([www.nrco.icar.gov.in](http://www.nrco.icar.gov.in)). The deadline for applications is February 20, 2025.

However, the ICAR-NRCO has specified that beneficiaries who received planting materials in the previous program, held on October 5, 2024, will not be eligible to apply this time.

This initiative aims to support local farmers in improving orchid cultivation, thereby promoting floriculture in the region. Applicants are encouraged to complete the application process before the deadline.

For more details, visit [www.nrco.icar.gov.in](http://www.nrco.icar.gov.in).

ICAR-NRCO TVS ADVT 2025/01

