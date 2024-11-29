Chief Secretary Chairs Review Meeting for Celebration of 50 years of Statehood

A Review meeting was convened today at the conference hall of the Tashiling Secretariat to discuss the celebration of 50 years of Statehood on May 16, 2025.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Vijay Bhushan Pathak, Chief Secretary and attended by Mr R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary, Mr A K Singh, Director General of Police, along with Heads of Departments and officers of the state Government.

The meeting featured an in-depth discussion on arrangements for the upcoming 50 years of Statehood Celebrations. This year-long commemoration will include a wide range of events, and officials thoroughly deliberated on various aspects, including programme scheduling and task allocation.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of seamless coordination among the officials to ensure the event’s success, marking an important milestone in the history of the state.

Additional responsibilities were handed over to various departments to facilitate a smooth and successful celebration of 50 years of Statehood of Sikkim.

It may be noted here that the grand finale of the celebrations is slated for May 16, 2025, with a spectacular event planned, to be graced by the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, as the Chief Guest.

DIO IPR GOS