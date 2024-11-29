Toong-Naga Road Reopens, Restoring Vital Connectivity in North Sikkim

Toong-Naga road in North Sikkim has reopened, marking a significant milestone in restoring connectivity after damage caused by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF). The critical route, essential for both locals and tourists, was officially inaugurated by Sikkim’s Tourism Minister, Tshering Thendup Bhutia.

The restored road reconnects important destinations such as Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung, which are pivotal for the region’s economy and tourism. Minister Bhutia highlighted its importance, stating, “This road is more than infrastructure; it is a lifeline for North Sikkim.”



To further revive the region, the government announced that tourist permits for North Sikkim will resume from December 1. This move is expected to rejuvenate tourism and provide a much-needed economic boost to local communities severely affected by the disaster.

The reopening of the Toong-Naga road is a crucial step in rebuilding North Sikkim’s connectivity, economy, and appeal as a major tourist destination.

Roads and Bridges Minister Sandup Lepcha Speaks With Media After Re-Opening North Sikkim Road

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia Speaks With Media After Re-Opening North Sikkim Road