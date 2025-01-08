Sikkim Govt Strong Rule Against Late Night Disco and Nightlife

Owners Failing To Adher New Rule Will Impose Fine Of Rs 50,000 plus Cancellation Of License

The Urban Development Department of the Government of Sikkim has issued a notification to regulate the operations of restaurants, pubs, discotheques, and other establishments across the state. The move comes in response to complaints regarding the unrestricted entry of underage individuals and the service of alcoholic beverages to them.

The key regulations introduced under the Sikkim Trade License and Miscellaneous Provision Rules, 2011, are as follows:

1. Revised Closing Time: All establishments, including pubs, restaurants, discotheques, and karaoke bars, must close by 11 PM.

2. Age Restriction Enforcement: Entry of individuals below 21 years of age and students in uniforms is prohibited in such establishments.

3. Prohibition on Alcohol Service to Minors: Establishments must ensure that liquor or alcoholic beverages are not served to individuals under 21 years or students in uniform, in line with existing Excise laws.

4. Penalties for Non-Compliance: Violators may face suspension or cancellation of trade licenses and a fine of up to ₹50,000.

5. Statewide Applicability: The rules are effective immediately and apply throughout the state of Sikkim.

The government emphasized that these measures aim to protect the youth and align with the state’s cultural values and public health priorities. Establishment owners are urged to strictly adhere to the new guidelines to avoid penalties.