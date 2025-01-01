VB Pathak Appointed Chief Administrator-Cum-Cabinet Secretary of Sikkim

The Former Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak (IAS Retd.) has been appointed as the Chief Administrator-cum-Cabinet Secretary for the Government of Sikkim. The appointment, effective from January 1, 2025, grants him the status of a Cabinet Minister.

The announcement was made through an official order issued by the Department of Personnel, Government of Sikkim. This move underscores the state’s focus on leveraging experienced leadership for governance.

The order was signed by Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary to the Government of Sikkim.

