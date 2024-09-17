Chief Minister participates in Indrajatra 2024 Celebrations in Gangtok

Gangtok, 17 September (IPR): Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, Chief Minister of the State graced the Indrajatra event held at Manan Kendra, today. He was accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai.

Also, present on the occasion were the Cabinet Ministers, Lok Sabha MP, MLAs, Adhyaksha, Upa-Adhyaksha, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Councillors GMC, former MLAs, dignataries from Nepal, Assam, Manipur, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Sikkim Newar Guthi Committee members, representatives from different communities members of the State.

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister Sikkim stated the significance of Indrajatra, a festival deeply rooted in the cultural identity of the Newar community. He highlighted that this celebration not only reflects unity among the Newars but also represents a vital aspect of Sikkim’s rich cultural landscape. The festival coincides with Vishwakarma Puja and the Prime Minister’s birthday, emphasising its importance, he added.

Extending warm Indrajatra Greetings, the Chief Minister said that the state government has successfully united the diverse Sikkimese communities. He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to the preservation and advancement of the culture, traditions, and languages of Sikkim’s varied communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Chief Minister’s fund is currently being utilized for community development and safeguarding the rich and diverse cultural heritage, traditions, languages, and literature. He stated, “The responsibility of preserving local culture, traditions, and languages does not rest solely with the government; it is a collective duty that the entire community must embrace together.” He particularly urged the youth of today to actively participate in sustaining their cultural heritage and ensuring its transmission to future generations, stating, “One’s identity endures only if one’s culture, traditions, and languages are preserved.”

The Chief Minister assured that the government will continue to support every community in Sikkim, noting that a conducive environment has been fostered where community-based festivals are celebrated as Sikkimese Festivals, engaging all the communities. He also underscored the significance of showcasing Sikkimese local cuisines to visitors, asserting, “By serving our traditional dishes to guests from outside, we not only preserve our culinary heritage but also introduce it to the world.” Additionally, he encouraged all communities to utilize traditional utensils and crockery in their practices.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed his commitment to increasing the number of Newari language teachers in schools provided there are ample numbers of students learning it. He encouraged the Sikkim Newar Guthi to motivate students from the Newar community to embrace their language and also called upon the students themselves to engage in learning it.

Mr Nar Bahadur Pradhan, MLA of Melli and Patron of the Indrajatra Organising Committee expressed his gratitude acknowledging the Chief Minister’s support for the Newar community, particularly noting the scholarships provided to Newar students. He emphasized that Indrajatra embodies Dharmic and Sanskrit culture, underscoring its importance in preserving these rich traditions for future generations.

During the event, the Chief Minister and dignataries released the PAU Magazine and Smarikha.

Mr MK Pradhan, Chairman of the Indrajatra Joint Coordination Committee (IJCC), provided a comprehensive overview of Indrajatra. He emphasised the importance of Newar Stalls at MG Marg as a platform for promoting Newar culture, offering visitors a glimpse into their unique customs, art, and cuisine. He expressed gratitude to the various state government departments for support in promoting the Indrajatra festival and promoting Newar culture through advertisements.

Mr Mahendra Pradhan, President Sikkim Newar Guthi (SNG), warmly welcomed dignitaries from across the state and beyond during his address. Acknowledging the financial assistance to the Sikkim Newar Guthi, he thanked the Chief Minister for his unwavering support to SNG. This support is crucial in preserving and promoting Newar culture, particularly through events like Indrajatra, he added.

The SNG also felicitated the Chief Minister and Madam Krishna Rai . Likewise, the following personalities of Newar community who had contributed selflessly to the community service were also felicitated:

Mr Hari Prasad Pradhan, Mr Praveen Pradhan, Dr DK Pradhan, Mr Pratap Pradhan, RM Pradhan, Dr Bharat Kumar Pradhan, Mrs Karna Kumari Pradhan, Mr Milan Pradhan, Ms Jayshree Pradhan, Mr Prateek Pradhan, Mr Akash Pradhan and Ms Sonia Pradhan.

The programme also had a cultural extravaganza of Kumara Dance by Ms Nirmala Pradhan, Dentam, Bajrayogini Dance by Rabia Pradhan, Namchi Sakha, Unity dance by Chetan Dance Academy and Manjushree dance by Dentam Sakha team.

The event concluded with words of thanks proposed by Mrs Rohini Pradhan, IJC, Vice Chairman.

DIO Gangtok