Tourist Vehicle Plunges Into Teesta in North Sikkim; Nine Still Missing, Rescue Operations Ongoing

Gangtok, May 30 : In a tragic accident reported late last night, a tourist vehicle bearing registration number SK03J650 veered off the road and plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River along the Chungthang–Munshithang route in North Sikkim.

According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was carrying a total of 11 occupants, including 10 tourists and one driver. Rescue operations were immediately launched with personnel from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sikkim Police, district administration, and local volunteers mobilized to the site under challenging night conditions.

Two individuals in critical condition were successfully rescued and rushed to Gangtok for emergency medical care. However, the remaining nine individuals are still unaccounted for, and extensive search efforts continue along the river and surrounding terrain.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have assured that further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Visuals From North Sikkim

Report by Laktuk Lepcha (Social Media Influencer) , North Sikkim



The tourists were reportedly from West Bengal and other parts of the country. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims as official procedures and family notifications are still underway. The search efforts are being carried out under challenging weather and terrain conditions. The Teesta River is reportedly swollen.

More Details Awaited …