Inter-State Police Collaboration Leads to Arrest of Notorious Kidnapper and Thief!

Gangtok, 18 September : Banderdewa Police of Arunachal Pradesh , in collaboration with Sikkim Police, successfully apprehended 28-year-old Kalu Chetry @ Tenzing Tsering, a resident of Tawang. Chetry, wanted in a kidnapping case, was traced and arrested in Gangtok, Sikkim.

On May 4, 2024, Chetry and his associates lured a woman to the Police Training Centre gate under false pretenses of selling local ornaments. After tricking her, they abducted her, robbed ₹3 lakh at gunpoint near the Assam border, and fled.

The swift response by Banderdewa Police, along with the dedicated efforts of the SI Koj Tada and team, resulted in pinpointing Chetry’s location in Gangtok for his subsequent arrest.

Further investigations have linked Chetry to various theft and cheating cases involving local ornaments. This operation showcases the excellent cooperation between state police forces, underscoring their commitment to ensuring public safety and upholding the law.