Maharashtra Health Department has reported 205 suspected cases of GBS

The Maharashtra Health Department has reported 205 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) across the state, with 177 confirmed diagnoses. Tragically, eight deaths have been recorded, four of which have been directly attributed to GBS.

The distribution of GBS cases is notably concentrated in specific regions: 41 cases from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 94 from newly incorporated villages in the PMC area, 29 from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 32 from Pune Rural, and 8 from other districts. Currently, 50 patients are receiving intensive care, with 20 on ventilator support, while 113 individuals have been discharged after treatment.

In response to the outbreak, the Pune Municipal Corporation has sealed 30 private water supply plants in areas identified as the epicenter, including Nanded village and Dhayari. Investigations revealed that water from these facilities was contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria and deemed unfit for consumption. Some plants were operating without proper authorization, and others failed to implement necessary disinfection protocols.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as sudden muscle weakness, difficulty walking, and in severe cases, paralysis. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified surveillance in the affected areas to manage and contain the outbreak effectively.

Residents are advised to maintain strict hygiene practices, including consuming only properly treated water and thoroughly cooked food, to mitigate the risk of infection. The state health department continues to collaborate with local bodies to ensure public safety and prevent further spread of the syndrome.