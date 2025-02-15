Four People, Including a 13-Year-Old Boy, Die by Suicide in Sikkim in a Single Day

The number of suicide cases in the state has been continuously increasing. Almost every day, at least one suicide case comes to light. However, on Friday, reports of suicides from four different locations in the state were recorded at the respective police stations. Among them, three people ended their lives by hanging, while one jumped into a river from a bridge.

Among the deceased were a 13-year-old boy and a 71-year-old elderly man.

According to police sources, a 38-year-old man from Upper Mamring in Namchi district died by hanging himself. Similarly, in Geyzing, under the jurisdiction of Geyzing police station in West Sikkim, a 13-year-old boy was reported to have taken his own life by hanging from a tree.

Meanwhile, in Soreng district, under the New Market police station’s jurisdiction, a 71-year-old elderly man jumped from the Rothak Bridge into a river. In another case, a 21-year-old housewife from Chungthang, Pegong, in North Sikkim, also died by suicide by hanging herself.

Sikkim Police Guidelines for Suicide Prevention Helpline:

Given below is the Suicide Prevention Helpline contact number:

18003453225 / 03592-202111