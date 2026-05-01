Big Milestone : Sikkim becomes nation’s first paperless judiciary state

Gangtok, May 01 : In a significant stride towards modern governance, Sikkim has transitioned to a completely paperless judiciary, marking a major reform aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in the justice delivery system.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang described the development as a proud moment for the state, highlighting its commitment to adopting innovative and technology-driven governance practices. The announcement came during a high-level conclave on technology and judicial education held at Chintan Bhawan.

The event brought together leading figures from India and abroad, including Surya Kant, Rony James Govinden, Jitendra Kumar Maheswari, and Mohammad Dhilip Nawaz Abdul Hameed, along with several Chief Justices and judges from various High Courts. Their presence underscored the growing importance of digital transformation in judicial systems globally.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister noted that integrating technology into the judiciary is no longer optional but essential in a rapidly evolving world. Measures such as e-filing and digital case management are expected to streamline court processes, reduce delays, and make legal services more accessible to citizens.

The conclave also coincided with Sikkim’s 50th year of statehood celebrations, recently attended by Narendra Modi, adding further significance to the occasion.

Emphasizing the broader national vision, Tamang said that a robust, technology-enabled judicial framework will be crucial in supporting India’s long-term development goals, including the ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He expressed confidence that discussions at the conclave would contribute to shaping a modern and resilient judiciary, not just for India but for other Commonwealth nations as well.

The event concluded with a call for continued collaboration and innovation to strengthen judicial institutions and ensure fair, timely justice for all.