Concerned Citizen’s Report: Deplorable Condition of Public Infrastructure, Risk to Lives if Not Repaired on Time!

With great concern, I am reaching out once again after eight months, seeking assistance regarding the deplorable condition of the bridge over Kali Khola, located on the route to Ranka BAC in Gangtok District, which is essential for our daily commute.

As seen in the video I recorded this morning, the bridge is in an extremely dangerous state. The iron sheets have severely separated, creating a large gap with nothing but a perilous 20-foot drop into the river below, posing a serious threat to public safety.

Additionally, another bridge visible in the video has been under construction for the past two years. However, the construction work is progressing at an irregular pace—sometimes only once a week or every two weeks. Such slow progress is both frustrating and concerning.

I am compelled to ask—Is the concerned department neglecting its responsibilities? Or are they waiting for a tragic accident to happen before taking any action? Who is the contractor responsible for this incomplete and inadequate work, and where are they?

I am raising this issue on a public platform in the hope that it will receive immediate attention and that a new bridge will be constructed in time before any unfortunate incident occurs.

In Second Video : Another Threat Near Rai Mandir: Dangerously Damaged Narrow Bridge

After crossing the Kali Khola bridge, on the way to Ranka BAC, there is another narrow bridge near Rai Mandir, which has developed a large hole in the middle just three days ago. The road has caved in, creating a deep pit of about 20 feet, making the bridge highly dangerous.

Despite this evident risk, the authorities have taken no action to address the issue. Vehicles are still passing over this hazardous section, further increasing the risk for commuters.

To prevent a major accident, immediate attention is required. The concerned authorities must intervene promptly and initiate necessary repairs to ensure public safety.