Gangtok, May 6 : A deeply distressing case of alleged medical negligence has emerged from Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital (STNM), where a woman expecting twins reportedly lost both unborn babies under controversial circumstances. Cases of medical negligence in STNM Hospital are not new, as numerous incidents in the past have already surfaced across social media and various online platforms.

As per the family’s account, the incident occurred in the hospital’s gynecology ward. The woman’s husband and father have come forward with an emotional video circulating on social media, accusing hospital authorities of delayed response and lack of proper medical attention during a critical period.

The grieving family revealed that the couple had waited nearly 15 years to conceive, making the loss profoundly heartbreaking. Following the incident, the woman was rushed to a medical facility in Siliguri, where she remains in critical condition.

The viral video, widely shared on platforms like Facebook, has triggered public outrage and concern, with many demanding accountability and an impartial probe into the alleged negligence.

Authorities have not yet issued a comprehensive statement on the matter. More details are expected as the case develops.

💔 15-Year Wait Ends in Tragedy: Twin Babies Lost, Mother Fights for Life After Alleged Lapse at STNM Hospital Gangtok, May 6 : A deeply distressing case of alleged medical negligence has emerged from Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial Hospital (STNM), where a woman expecting twins… pic.twitter.com/r0Jl2DyBvW — The Voice of Sikkim (@tvsikkim) May 6, 2026