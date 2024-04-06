Safeguarding Interests and Rights of Sikkim and Sikkimese Is Sole Objective of SDF : PD Rai

Rangpo, 6 April : Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) Lok Sabha candidate Prem Das Rai has stated that safeguarding the interests and rights of the common people of the state is the sole objective of the SDF.

According to Rai, today Sikkim is losing its rights, Article 371-F of the Constitution has been abolished, and financial laws and other central laws are attacking the existence of Sikkim. In such circumstances, we are committed to protecting the rights of Sikkim and are dedicated to glorifying it. Therefore, the SDF party has launched the ‘Save Sikkim Campaign’ among the people.

Addressing a public meeting on Friday at Namthang Ratepani, Rai said that SDF is a Sikkim-oriented regional party. As a disciplined and people-friendly party, SDF is committed to the peace and security of the people, which has been disrupted by the SKM government through actions such as murder, violence, and crime.

Rai claimed that since the establishment of the SDF government in Sikkim, the party has claimed to work for the development of the state and the protection of people’s rights. From the Namthang-Ratepani assembly seat, he urged the party candidate Suman Pradhan and himself for the Lok Sabha seat. He also stated that the SDF party is committed to ensuring justice for student leader Late Padam Gurung.

Visuals of Namthang-Ratepani (SDF Social Media Page)



Addressing the public meeting, Suman Pradhan, the assembly candidate of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), expressed his commitment to serving the people of the area, saying that today our youth are being forced to beg for food, but we will make our youth self-reliant. We are coming with a mega employment scheme where there will be job opportunities for the youth. He said that the situation in Sikkim has become unimaginable due to corrupt leaders, so we all should come together to save Sikkim. In such a situation, there is a need for leaders who work for the people in Sikkim, and SDF has an experienced and skilled leader.

During the public meeting, SDF spokesperson Yojana Rai, Vice President Sakun Gurung, student leader Ajit Basnet, and spokesperson Keshav Sapkota also addressed the gathering.