Supreme Court Ruling on Reservations Will Not Impact Sikkim, Assures BJP State President

Sikkim BJP President DR Thapa has clarified that the recent Supreme Court judgement on domicile-based reservations will not affect the existing reservation policies in Sikkim. The assurance comes in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on January 29, 2025, in the case of Dr. Tanvi Behl vs. Shrey Goel & Ors., which addressed the issue of residence-based reservations in medical postgraduate (PG) courses.

In its judgement, the Supreme Court ruled that while domicile-based reservations are permissible for MBBS (undergraduate medical courses), they cannot be applied to PG medical courses, as these are specialized programs. However, DR Thapa emphasized that this decision is limited to medical PG courses in other states and does not extend to Sikkim.

“Sikkim enjoys a special constitutional status under Article 371F, which allows the state to maintain its unique reservation policies based on domicile,” Thapa stated. He further explained that the Supreme Court itself has upheld this exception in previous rulings, such as State of Sikkim vs. Surendra Prasad Sharma and RC Poudyal vs. Union of India.

These cases reinforce Sikkim’s authority to continue its domicile-based reservation system without interference from the recent judgement.

Thapa’s statement aims to reassure the people of Sikkim that the state’s reservation policies, particularly in education and employment, remain unaffected by the Supreme Court’s decision. He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to protecting Sikkim’s special provisions and ensuring that the interests of its residents are safeguarded.

The clarification comes amid concerns that the Supreme Court’s ruling might have broader implications.

However, Thapa’s press release underscores that Sikkim’s unique constitutional framework ensures its reservation policies remain intact, providing continued opportunities for the state’s residents.

