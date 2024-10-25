Sikkim Reinforce Ban On Fireworks Prior To Diwali

Pakyong, October 25 : With the festive season of Deepawali and the upcoming New Year celebrations around the corner, the State Pollution Control Board of Sikkim is reminding residents of the ban on firecrackers and single-use plastic (SUP) products, reinforcing the commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.

In line with the State Government’s Gazette Notification No. 544, dated December 19, 2014, and supported by a Supreme Court of India ruling from October 2021, the manufacture, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in Sikkim remains strictly prohibited. Additionally, SUP items, including decorative plastic products, are banned nationwide, ensuring a reduction in plastic waste during the festival.

The Pollution Control Board highlights the detrimental effects of firecrackers on air quality and public health, particularly impacting children, the elderly, and individuals with health conditions, as well as causing stress to animals. Noise pollution from firecrackers also disrupts community well-being, further underscoring the need for a responsible and eco-friendly celebration.

The board urges all citizens to observe these guidelines by refraining from using firecrackers and SUP items, aiming to reduce litter and maintain Sikkim’s pristine natural environment. Instead, residents are encouraged to celebrate with eco-friendly alternatives, such as vibrant light displays that capture the spirit of the festival without harming the environment.

The State Pollution Control Board extends warm wishes for a safe and joyous Deepawali, encouraging all to join in keeping Sikkim clean, green, and pollution-free.