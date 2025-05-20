PM Modi to Visit Sikkim on May 29 for Statehood Golden Jubilee Celebrations

New Delhi/Gangtok, May 20: As part of the grand year-long celebrations marking 50 years of Sikkim’s Statehood, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to extend a formal invitation on behalf of the people of Sikkim.

The Prime Minister graciously accepted the invitation and confirmed his visit to the Himalayan state on May 29, 2025, to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations. The Chief Minister described the meeting as a significant moment for Sikkim, highlighting the importance of the Prime Minister’s presence in marking this historic milestone.

CM Tamang also took the opportunity to congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the success of Operation Sindoor,, a major anti-terrorism initiative that has been widely praised for its effectiveness and strategic impact. He stated that the operation has not only strengthened national pride but also reaffirmed India’s global standing and commitment to eradicating terrorism.



Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his constant support, guidance, and encouragement to the people of Sikkim. He also urged citizens to come together and extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister during his visit.

The visit is expected to be a momentous occasion, bringing national attention to Sikkim’s progress over the past five decades as a proud member of the Indian Union.