STNM Cardiologist Dr. Upreti Murder Case

Pakyong, 30 May : 2021 murder case of renowned cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Upreti, Thinley Dorji Bhutia has been found guilty under sections 302, 307, and 353 of the IPC. Special District and Sessions Court Judge Ms. Jyoti Khadka delivered the verdict in an open court in Gangtok, with the sentencing scheduled to be announced tomorrow, May 31.

Dr. Upreti was stabbed on duty at STNM Hospital on December 14, 2021, while trying to protect sanitation attendant Kalawati Chhetri from an attack. He succumbed to his severe injuries on December 24 during treatment in Siliguri Hospital. The court’s decision on the punishment for Thinley Dorji Bhutia is now awaited.