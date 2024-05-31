Crucial Assembly of SKM Party Candidates for General Election 2024

Pakyong, 31 May : A crucial meeting of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party candidates was held today at the official residence of Chief Minister and SKM Party President, Prem Singh Tamang Golay, at Mintokgang.

The assembly included candidates from all 32 constituencies of the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly and the party’s lone candidate for the 18th Lok Sabha.

The meeting commenced with a solemn two-minute silence in memory of Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, the late former MLA and SKM party’s central executive committee vice-president, who passed away yesterday.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Golay emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced stance with wisdom and understanding in the democratic process. He stressed guiding all party members correctly and upholding peace, goodwill, friendship, and brotherhood.

Golay lauded the successful conclusion of the recent general election, marking it as the most peaceful in Sikkim’s history. He extended heartfelt thanks and congratulations to the Chief Secretary of Sikkim, the Director General of Police, senior officials, the Chief Election Commissioner, state administration, district administration, sub-division administration, and all officers and staff who ensured smooth election operations.

Expressing gratitude, Golay acknowledged the participation of 4,62,456 voters, 146 assembly candidates, and 14 Lok Sabha candidates. The state recorded an 83.5% voter turnout, a 2% increase from 2019, and noted that Sikkim’s voter turnout was higher than other states in the country. He thanked the people of Sikkim for their enthusiastic participation and support.

Golay highlighted the meeting’s main objective: to maintain harmonious relations, peace, and goodwill in Sikkim. He commended the role of all participants in ensuring a peaceful election and reiterated the ongoing campaign to maintain complete peace and security in the state for the benefit of the people. He assured that no harm would come to the people of Sikkim from any quarter, and peace and balance would be preserved.

Despite the state’s diversity, Golay emphasized that all citizens are children of Mother Sikkim. He called for mutual respect, love, cooperation, and harmony, and underscored the duty of maintaining peace, law, order, and complete security in the state.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of these values and a commitment to the well-being and harmony of Sikkim’s people.