Huge Quantity Of Drugs Destroyed By Rangpo Police Under Pakyong District at Singtam

As per the notification issued by the Sikkim State Home Department, a significant amount of confiscated illegal substances (drugs) related to 40 separate cases was destroyed today. The disposal process was conducted under the supervision of Superintendent of Police SP Karma Gyamtso, who serves as the Chairman of the District Drugs Disposal Committee, in the presence of the committee inspector and the SDM Pakyong. The destruction took place at Singtam Hospital, utilizing an incinerator.

The substances being destroyed are items from cases that were resolved during the period of 2019-20, according to SP Pakyong. It is important to note that the cases being disposed of are exclusively related to Rangpo Police Station. However, seized substances in cases connected to Pakyong and Rongli are yet to be destroyed. SP further informed TVOS that permission from the court was obtained prior to the disposal process.

The destroyed substances, categorized into three types, include Spasmo Proxyvon (SP) with 29,192 pieces, Nitrosun Tan with 2,991 pieces, and Cough Syrup containing Codeine with 2,161 bottles.

Sanjay Agarwal

